McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCD opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.65 and a 200-day moving average of $279.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

