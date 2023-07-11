McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

Shares of MCK opened at $414.97 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $315.78 and a one year high of $429.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

