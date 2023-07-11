Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

