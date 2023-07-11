Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

