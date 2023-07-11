MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,745,000 after buying an additional 107,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $77,909,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,446.82.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,087.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $615.54 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,238.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,179.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

