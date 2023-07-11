Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merck KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

