Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

