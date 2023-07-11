Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %

MCK stock opened at $414.97 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.31.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

