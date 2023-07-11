Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.