M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $215.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.80.

MGPUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.52) to GBX 194 ($2.50) in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.68) in a report on Friday, June 9th.

MGPUF opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

