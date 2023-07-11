MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $16.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

