Mister Car Wash (MCW) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is one of 7 public companies in the “Automotive repair, services & parking” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mister Car Wash to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mister Car Wash and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $883.05 million $112.90 million 33.69 Mister Car Wash Competitors $755.80 million -$25.49 million 44.54

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Mister Car Wash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mister Car Wash Competitors 5 92 104 0 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mister Car Wash and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. As a group, “Automotive repair, services & parking” companies have a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Mister Car Wash’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mister Car Wash has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Automotive repair, services & parking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Mister Car Wash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Automotive repair, services & parking” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 11.16% 13.15% 3.91% Mister Car Wash Competitors 5.31% 10.21% 3.10%

Volatility & Risk

Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mister Car Wash’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.