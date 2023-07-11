Mizuho Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $88.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

