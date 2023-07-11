Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 13,400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $103,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

