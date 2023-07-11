Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.