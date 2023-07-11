Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 15,400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

