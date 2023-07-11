Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 35,800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $75,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

