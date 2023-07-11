Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 5,100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $405.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.