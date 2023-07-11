Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $59,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $464.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.38 and a 200-day moving average of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.