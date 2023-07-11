Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $108,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 115,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 100,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.