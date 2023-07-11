Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

CNI stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

