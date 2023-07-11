Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $37.77 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHW stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

