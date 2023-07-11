Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $39.68 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

