Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $53.02 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

