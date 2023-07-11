Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $71.79 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $71,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

