Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $74.32 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

