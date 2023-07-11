Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,074 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $496.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

