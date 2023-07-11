Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,787,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,927,000 after buying an additional 452,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.