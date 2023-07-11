Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 10,100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $67,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 2.8 %

AMGN stock opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.88.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.