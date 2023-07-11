Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 5,400 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,529,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,300,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $234.42 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $202.64.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.