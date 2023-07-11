Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 6,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $46,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

