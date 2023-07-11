Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 700 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,728.83 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,646.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,516.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

