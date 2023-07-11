Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $85,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

