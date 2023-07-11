Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

