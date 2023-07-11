Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.