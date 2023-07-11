Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 31 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

