Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Focused Investors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 5.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $161,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NYSE MS opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

