Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

