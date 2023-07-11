M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

