National Bankshares Trims Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Target Price to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
TSE RCH opened at C$43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.99. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$33.63 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
