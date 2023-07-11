National Bankshares Trims Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Target Price to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.99. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$33.63 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

