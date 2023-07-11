Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $3,781,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Nestlé by 4.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

