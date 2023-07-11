Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Reduced by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $441.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.16. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

