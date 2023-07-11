New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 517.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

