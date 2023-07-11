New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $334.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.94. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

