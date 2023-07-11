New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPG opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.