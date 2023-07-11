New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,419,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after purchasing an additional 362,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

