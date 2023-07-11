New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

