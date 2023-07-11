New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
