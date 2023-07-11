New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,315 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,438,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 531,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 503,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

