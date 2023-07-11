New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,283,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,458,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1266 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

